Mandaue turns over new BJMP facility

Summary:

The Mandaue City Government formally turned over a newly constructed administrative building for the BJMP Female Dorm in Barangay Basak on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano, the office of Rep. Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon, and BJMP officials led the ceremony, highlighting strong collaboration among local and national stakeholders.

The facility will serve as a central administrative hub to support daily processes for persons deprived of liberty and improve working conditions for BJMP personnel.

THE Mandaue City Government formally turned over a newly constructed administrative building for the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) Female Dorm in Barangay Basak on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

Officials said the new facility will serve as the central administrative hub for jail operations and coordination with the National Government.

The building is expected to support daily processes involving persons deprived of liberty (PDLs), improve workflow and provide BJMP personnel with a more conducive working environment.

The turnover ceremony was led by Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano, together with the office of Rep. Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon and BJMP officials.

During the ceremony, officials said the project reflects the strong collaboration among local and national stakeholders in improving public service infrastructure.

“This project is a product of strong collaboration between the City Government, BJMP and the office of Congresswoman Lolypop Ouano-Dizon. It is intended to provide better working conditions for our personnel and improve the delivery of services,” officials said in a statement.

Representative Ouano-Dizon thanked all partners involved in the project, saying the initiative would not have been possible without the support of the City Government and BJMP leadership.

Mayor Ouano also acknowledged the partnership, saying the new facility will help strengthen administrative efficiency and support the needs of BJMP personnel assigned to the Female Dorm. / ABC