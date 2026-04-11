Mandaue City powers up 'Libreng Sakay' with new electric vehicles

MANDAUE City is taking a big step toward greener and cheaper public travel. Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano and city officials officially inspected two new electric vehicles on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, marking a major update to the City’s free ride program.

Modern features for all passengers

These new electric units are designed to be safe and easy for everyone to use. Each vehicle can carry more than 20 passengers and comes equipped with ramps for persons with disabilities (PWD).

To keep everyone safe during their commute, the vehicles also feature onboard cameras for constant monitoring.

Where and when to catch a ride

The electric vehicles are currently serving a key route from Shell Centro to the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue.

If you are a student or a worker, here is what you need to know about the schedule:

• Days: Monday to Friday (excluding holidays).

• Times: Trips run during peak hours until 7 p.m.

• Routes: The City now covers six different routes using a total of 10 vehicles, including buses supported by local barangays and private partners.

Saving money for the city

Switching to electric power isn't just good for the planet — it is great for the City’s budget. Currently, a provider is letting the City use the units for free during a three-week trial.

After that, the City will pay a rental fee of P6,500 per day for each unit. This is a massive saving compared to the P13,000 daily cost of traditional fuel-powered vehicles.

Helping residents without competing

Ouano explained that while the City has set aside P40 million for the free ride program this year, the high cost of fuel-fed vehicles was a challenge.

“We allocated P40 million this year alone for the free ride program," Ouano said. "But it was expensive because the provider of fuel-fed vehicles asked for P13,000 per day in rent. With the electric ones, we save more than half the price.”

The mayor also noted that the City is being careful not to hurt the livelihood of regular jeepney and bus drivers.

“We can give free rides to our constituents, but we will not add too many vehicles," he added. "We do not want to compete with the transport sector, we only want to help people and give relief in their daily lives.”

What’s next for Mandaue?

The City isn't stopping with just two electric vehicles. Plans are already in place to add four more in the coming months.

By moving toward sustainable electric transport, Mandaue City is ensuring that residents have a reliable, affordable and eco-friendly way to get around for years to come. / ABC