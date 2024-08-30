Mandaue urges compliance with E-Cigarettes law

EFFORTS to enhance public health are being intensified as local businesses in Mandaue City are urged to comply with Republic Act (RA) 11900, or the Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products Regulation Act.

This law, which governs the importation, sale, packaging, distribution, and use of electronic cigarettes and similar products, is now the focus of a new initiative led by the Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO).

The move comes amid rising concerns over the increasing popularity of e-cigarettes and similar products, particularly among minors.

The trend has sparked worries about potential nicotine addiction among youth, said Niña Morallos of Ascra Consulting Inc., during a media forum for smoking cessation education series in Mandaue City Social Welfare Services Office in Mandaue on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024.

Ascra Consulting Inc., according to its official website, is an “Asean-focused research and management consulting firm specializing in stakeholder relations, business advisory, strategic communication solutions, market research, and reputation management.”

Restrictions, requirements

To combat the trend, the City has reminded local businesses to follow RA 11900, passed in 2022, which implements stringent measures to limit the accessibility of these products to minors through age restrictions, packaging requirements, and marketing limitations.

Section 6 of RA 11900 prohibits selling vaporized nicotine and non-nicotine products, their devices, or novel tobacco products to minors.

“It shall not be a defense for the person selling or distributing that he or she did not know or was not aware of the real age of the purchaser. Neither shall it be a defense that he or she did not know nor had any reason to believe that the product was for the consumption of a person below eighteen (18) years of age,” the law reads.

The law includes specific provisions aimed at preventing the sale and distribution of vaporized nicotine and non-nicotine products, such as e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products, to individuals under the legal age.

Retailers are expected to enforce these age limits rigorously, with severe penalties for those who fail to comply, including fines, business closures, and other legal actions.

Training

In relation to this, the BPLO in collaboration with Ascra Consulting launched a training program to assist vape retailers in understanding and adhering to the complexities of RA 11900.

Currently, 15 vape businesses operate in the city.

The one-day session was designed to equip retailers with the knowledge and tools necessary to foster a more informed and health-conscious community. Topics covered included product packaging, health warnings, selling restrictions, and the broader concepts of tobacco harm reduction and smoking cessation.

The initiative is seen as a crucial step in balancing a business-friendly environment with the need for stringent public health safeguards.

Walter Lumbre, head of the Inspection and Enforcement Division of the BPLO, emphasized that this initiative is not just about enforcing the law but about fostering a collaborative environment where retailers can thrive while contributing to the broader public health goals.

However, he also warned that non-compliance with the law would result in penalties, including issuing a cease and desist order, business closure, and a fine of P5,000.

“Retailers are required to enforce these age limits strictly, and the law imposes penalties on those who fail to comply, including fines, business closure, and other legal consequences”, said Lumbre.

Meanwhile, Morallos stressed the importance of Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR) in aiding smokers who struggle to quit.

She introduced the concept of THR, which offers safer alternative nicotine products like e-cigarettes, heated tobacco products, snus, and nicotine replacement therapies, such as patches, gums, and lozenges.

While these alternatives pose a lower risk compared to traditional smoking, Morallos cautioned that they are not without dangers, emphasizing that the initiative is about reducing harm rather than promoting these products.

“E-cigarettes pose a lower risk compared to traditional smoking, but since “risk” is still involved, it isn’t without dangers. We’re not advocating for their use, just noting the relative,” Morallos said. /CAV