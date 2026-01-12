Mandaue uses Mandaue Green Learning Park as temporary garbage transfer site

MANDAUE City is temporarily using the Mandaue Green Learning Park in Barangay Umapad as a garbage transfer site amid the continued closure of the Barangay Binaliw landfill in Cebu City.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said the site in Barangay Umapad is only a temporary solution while the City looks for other viable alternatives for garbage disposal.

“This is only a temporary site in Barangay Umapad, specifically at the Mandaue Green Learning Park. We are coordinating with our barangays and will meet again to formally request our haulers to collect and transport garbage from the area,” Ouano said.

The mayor said the Binaliw landfill in Cebu City has yet to reopen and may remain closed for at least two to three weeks, or possibly even several months.

He noted that the closure affects five local government units that previously disposed of waste in Binaliw, including Cebu City, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Consolacion, and Cordova.

Ouano said several alternative sites have been offered, including locations in Bogo City and Aloguinsan, but these were deemed impractical due to distance and the condition of the city’s garbage trucks.

“These areas are too far. Some of our dump trucks and garbage trucks are not in good condition, and sending them that far would significantly increase maintenance costs,” he said.

The mayor stressed that the City intends to use the temporary transfer station for only about two weeks, emphasizing the need to preserve the park and avoid prolonged dumping in the area.

“We are only looking at using the transfer station for around two weeks. After that, we really need to find another alternative because we want to preserve the park, and I do not want garbage being dumped there for a long time,” Ouano said.

He added that the situation is an emergency, as the City currently has no other immediate disposal option.

Ouano also noted that based on information circulating on social media, Cebu City has reportedly not yet resumed dumping waste at the Asian Energy facility.

“At least here in Mandaue, we already have a temporary location where our garbage can be brought,” he said.

Ouano assured residents that garbage collection continues daily, although he acknowledged challenges in collection schedules.

He said barangays that previously made two to three trips daily to Binaliw are now limited to one trip due to time and scheduling constraints.

The mayor appealed for public understanding, saying the situation is not normal and disruptions in garbage collection may occur.

“This is not a normal situation. There may be instances when garbage is not collected immediately because of what is happening now,” Ouano said.

He assured residents that the City Government continues to look for feasible alternatives and long-term solutions, although the sites offered so far have not met operational requirements.

“We are still finding ways and continuing to look for solutions,” Ouano added. (ABC)