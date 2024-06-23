Mandaue utilizes ‘purok system’ for disaster resilience

TO IMPROVE community resilience in times of disaster, the Mandaue City government is tapping the help of its existing purok system at the barangay level.

Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes, during a barangay-wide assembly in Barangay Jagobiao on Saturday, June 22, 2024, emphasized the importance of purok systems in enhancing disaster preparedness at the sub-village level.

He said established purok systems help communities organize themselves voluntarily to respond to natural hazards more effectively.

The assembly was also attended by other city officials.

Purok systems, Cortes said, have to be replicated in all barangays in the City. Cortes said that in the past, without the purok system, it would take time, even weeks or months, to validate the information.

“We are working to make this system fast and efficient. The purok system has already shown its effectiveness,” he said.

Jagobiao is among the three barangays, including Subangdaku and Umapad, that currently have established purok systems. Mandaue City has 27 barangays.

The purok system organizes communities into smaller units with leaders and officers in each purok, facilitating the swift implementation of city programs.

Jagobiao barangay councilor Elsa Godinez emphasized the significant role of the 57 purok leaders in Barangay Jagobiao, noting that the leaders expedite assistance when needed.

She said each purok leader is familiar with the households in their area, typically managing 30 to 60 families, which helps provide timely and accurate assistance and improves community resilience.

She added that public services within the puroks are managed by different committees focusing on health, waste management, peace and order, environmental protection, tourism, women and children, and finance, among others.

This structure ensures that city programs reach every barangay efficiently. / CAV