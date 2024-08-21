Mandaue's dengue cases 'Alarming'

THE Mandaue City Health Office (MCHO) has described the current number of dengue cases as alarming, prompting it to escalate its public health measures.

The health office reported that the city had 419 dengue cases as of Aug. 19, 2024, a 155.49 percent increase from the 164 cases recorded in the same period last year.

This surge has already resulted in two fatalities, including a one-year-old child who succumbed to the disease last week, according to the MCHO.

Five barangays have been heavily affected by dengue cases, according to the MCHO.

MCHO head Dr. Debra Catulong expressed concern over the situation in a press briefing on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

She said the MCHO had observed a steady rise in cases over the past two weeks, with the number of cases crossing the epidemic threshold in the last three weeks, suggesting an outbreak. However, the office is awaiting an official outbreak declaration from the Department of Health Central Visayas.

Among the city’s 27 barangays, the surge in cases has been most pronounced in August, with Barangay Tabok reporting the highest number of infections, followed by Paknaan, Canduman, Tipolo and Looc.

Catulong did not provide the number of cases in each of the five barangays, nor did she disclose which barangays do not have dengue cases.

The health official attributed the spike in dengue cases to several factors, including the practice of storing water during dry spells, which creates breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Warmer temperatures have also accelerated mosquito metabolism, further increasing transmission rates.

Viral infection

Dengue is an acute viral infection caused by any of four related dengue viruses, primarily transmitted through the bite of infected Aedes mosquitoes, particularly Aedes aegypti. The disease is prevalent in tropical and subtropical regions, and its symptoms can range from mild to severe.

Dengue typically presents with a range of symptoms, including a high fever of up to 40 degrees Celsius, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pain (commonly known as “breakbone fever”), nausea, vomiting, and a rash. These symptoms usually appear three to 14 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito and can last for two to seven days. While many cases of dengue are asymptomatic, approximately 25 percent of those infected will experience these symptoms.

Response

In response to the surge, the City Health Office has intensified public health campaigns, including dengue awareness sessions across all barangays, the distribution of educational materials, and the establishment of a dengue fast lane at health facilities to prioritize patients with symptoms. Laboratories and pharmacies are being stocked with essential supplies, and barangay-level dengue brigades are being reinforced.

Catulong urged residents to seek early medical consultation, practice self-protection measures, and participate in search-and-destroy activities to eliminate mosquito breeding sites.

The MCHO is also promoting community acceptance of fogging as an effective measure to control the spread of dengue.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the aim of the mosquito fogging operations is to kill any adult dengue mosquitoes that may be carrying the dengue virus.

It further said that the insecticide in the fog is not harmful to humans at the low concentrations used and it has no odor.

Fogging operations must be conducted in the early morning or late afternoon, the WHO said. / CAV