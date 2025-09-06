Mandaue’s Fish Farming Secret

FOR more than 30 years, the residents of Sitio Tubigan, a small community in Barangay Banilad, Mandaue City, have relied on ornamental fish breeding as their primary source of income.

Most of the families in Sitio Tubigan maintain fish pens where they breed and raise various species, primarily koi, guppy, and goldfish. These fish are fed and cared for daily, with work often beginning at dawn. After feeding and sorting, the residents either deliver their fish to aquarium shops and pet stores in downtown Cebu City or sell them directly to buyers who come to the area.

The prices of the fish are very affordable, which makes them accessible to small aquarium hobbyists and backyard pond owners. Koi, for instance, sell at only P3 for a 2-inch fish, P6 pesos for a 2.5-inch fish, and P10 for a 3-inch one. Breeder-size koi can be sold for as much as P500, depending on color and pattern. Goldfish are priced between three pesos to P150 depending on their size, fin quality, and variety. Freshwater prawns, locally known as “ulang,” are also available and are sold at about one peso per piece, with price adjustments based on size.

While the ornamental fish are bred for sale, tilapia and freshwater prawns are often harvested for personal consumption. These species thrive naturally in the wetland environment, making them a reliable source of food. Some residents allow others from outside the community to fish for tilapia in the area for free, promoting a spirit of sharing and community support.

The community’s ornamental fish trade continues to be a quiet but essential part of the local economy, sustaining households while preserving the unique wetland ecosystem they live in. With proper support in the form of training, sustainable aquaculture practices, and small-scale investment, Sitio Tubigan has the potential to become a model for grassroots fish farming in Mandaue City.