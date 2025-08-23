Mandaue’s multi-billion-peso flood fight: Why is it still flooding?

OVER the past seven years, the Mandaue City government has allocated close to P700 million toward comprehensive flood control and drainage improvement initiatives.

This massive investment follows the formulation of the city’s Drainage Master Plan in 2018, a strategic framework aimed at mitigating long-standing flooding issues across urban and low-lying areas.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said approximately P657 million in city funds had already been spent on various flood mitigation projects, with particular attention given to critical zones such as the Butuanon River, one of the city’s most flood-prone waterways.

These efforts are separate from those funded and implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

From 2022 to 2025, the DPWH allocated more than P3 billion specifically for flood control in Mandaue City. A significant portion of these national projects also centered along the Butuanon River, highlighting a coordinated approach between the local and national governments.

To ensure that flood control structures are built to last and function as intended, Ouano has instructed both the City Engineering Office and the DPWH to conduct joint inspections of all ongoing and completed drainage and flood control works, especially those involving riverbanks and major waterways like the Butuanon.

The inspections aim to verify compliance with design specifications, engineering standards, and proper construction methodologies.

Architect Marlo Ocleasa, head of the City Planning and Development Office, emphasized in a previous interview that most of the city-funded projects are modular, costing under P50 million each, and are being carried out in phases.

This phased approach allows the city to systematically address flood-prone areas within the constraints of its annual budget.

“Our priority is to fix drainage chokepoints, particularly along A.S. Fortuna Street, where several tributaries and runoff sources meet,” Ocleasa said. “We focus on constructing well-designed outfalls that can effectively handle stormwater, especially from upland or higher-elevation areas.”

He also clarified that projects with larger budgets exceeding P50 million typically require external funding and are therefore carried out by the DPWH, often in coordination with the city government. Ocleasa acknowledged the strong support and partnership of the national agency, pointing out that many of the DPWH-led interventions complement the city’s own drainage strategy.

Moreover, he shared that the DPWH has its own Metro Cebu Drainage Plan, which is closely aligned with Mandaue’s master plan. This alignment ensures a unified and region-wide approach to tackling flooding and urban runoff challenges, especially in interconnected metro areas.

Ocleasa underscored the importance of seeing the entire drainage master plan through to completion, stating that only full implementation will provide long-term relief from recurring floods in Mandaue.

“With proper execution and inter-agency collaboration, we are confident that the city can overcome its flooding challenges,” he said. / CAV