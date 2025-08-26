Mandaue's P20 rice in limbo

HUNDREDS of sacks of rice remain stored in Mandaue City, stuck in what local officials describe as a “stalemate” while awaiting a clear decision on what to do with the supplies.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano is hesitant to distribute the rice, which was delivered during the previous administration, due to concerns about financial accountability and the quality of the old stock.

“Once we dispose of it, it would seem like we are assuming the responsibility that the city is the one paying for it. That would be unfair for Mandaue City, since the rice was not even used by us and yet we would be made to pay for it,” Ouano explained.

He is waiting for the Provincial Government to arrange for a replacement, as he believes the City should not have to pay for the old supplies and risk distributing potentially unsafe food to residents.

“There are already requests from schools, from organizations, and even from ordinary residents who are asking for rice. But my worry is the quality. What if someone gets sick? What if the rice is already unfit for consumption?” said Ouano.

“That is why my position is to return it to the Province and let them replace it with a fresher batch. That way, it is safer for the people and fair for both the province and the city,” he added.

The rice stocks were delivered during the time of Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia as part of the national government’s subsidized rice program that allowed families to buy rice for as low as P20 per kilo.

In many other local government units (LGUs), the program has continued and residents still benefit from the affordable rice.

Cooperation

Vice Governor Glenn Soco acknowledged the concerns of Mandaue’s local chief executive, saying the request was “valid and humble.”

Soco assured the provincial government will help bridge the communication between the Mandaue City Government and the Province of Cebu.

“That is our role, to foster cooperation and communication between the City Government and the Province,” Soco said.

“This program is from the national government, and it is a good one because of its subsidy … We hope that all LGUs will be on board in implementing this program, because this is for the benefit of the people,” added Soco.

Despite several requests for the stored rice to be distributed, Ouano maintained that unless a replacement is guaranteed, the City cannot risk distributing the old stock.

“There were already initial talks that the Province might replace it with a fresher supply. That would be a good solution for us, and we are open to that. But as of now, everything remains status quo. We are waiting for the response of the Province,” Ouano said.

“It was during the previous administration. So we are still clarifying the documents, the agreements, and whether this should already be considered as paid upon delivery. From what I know, if there are sales, the remittance goes to the Province. That’s where my part ends,” the Mayor added.

Until then, sacks of rice remain untouched in storage, caught between the concerns over public safety and government accountability, and the urgent needs of Mandauehanons. / ABC