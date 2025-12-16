Mandaue’s progress rooted in unity, says vice mayor

VICE Mayor Glenn Bercede underscored unity, cooperation, and shared leadership as key drivers of Mandaue City’s continued growth, as he expressed gratitude to councilors and reaffirmed his strong working relationship with Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano in a year-end reflection on city governance.

Bercede thanked the members of the Mandaue City Council for consistently supporting his leadership and the programs of the city administration, noting that cooperation between the legislative and executive branches has been central to the city’s development.

“I am grateful to all the councilors of Mandaue City because they supported my requests and initiatives. In the same way, I fully support the requests and programs of Mayor Jonkie Ouano,” Bercede said.

He said a harmonious relationship between the City Council and the mayor’s office is crucial to effective governance, adding that such unity has translated into visible progress across the city.

“The most important thing is the harmonious relationship between the legislative and executive branches. That is why we can clearly see that Mandaue City continues to progress,” he said.

Bercede stressed that cooperation in Mandaue City goes beyond political affiliations, as local officials focus on working together for the welfare of residents.

“This is not just about politics. We are working together for the development of our city. We can see that Mandaue City is thriving,” he added.

The vice mayor also lauded Ouano’s leadership, describing him as hardworking and dynamic, and credited the mayor’s initiatives, combined with the strong backing of the City Council, for driving the city forward.

“Mayor Jonkie Ouano is hardworking and young, and he has the full support of the Mandaue City Council. We support the mayor in all his requests as long as these are for the benefit of the people,” Bercede said.

Reflecting on the post-election period in May 2025, Bercede acknowledged that political differences existed during the campaign but said these were set aside once the elections were over.

“At the beginning, there were different political groups. But after I was declared the winner in May 2025, I made it clear that I was willing to work with everyone because what matters is the welfare of the Mandauehanons,” he said.

He added that once the positive impact of the administration’s programs became evident, continued support was the logical and responsible course of action.

“When we see that the results are good for the city, it would be wrong to block progress. That is why we continue to give our support,” Bercede said.

The vice mayor also shared that he encouraged councilors from different political blocs to unite behind initiatives that benefit the city, emphasizing that cooperation serves the collective good.

“Our councilors also came from different groups before, but I asked them to support the mayor’s programs because these are for the good of Mandaue City and for everyone,” he said.

Bercede expressed appreciation not only to his own allies but also to councilors from other groups who consistently backed legislative efforts throughout the year.

“I am very grateful to my fellow councilors and even to those from the other group who continue to support our work,” he said.

He also commended the efforts of the City Council, particularly acknowledging the diligence of staff members, including Kaye Gonzales, whom he credited for ensuring that records and documentation were properly filed and maintained.

“The efforts of our Sanggunian, along with the hard work of our staff who carefully handle all council records, have made a big difference,” Bercede said.

According to the vice mayor, these collective efforts have enabled Mandaue City to compete on a national scale alongside other highly urbanized cities, municipalities, and local government units.

“Mandaue City is now able to compete with other highly urbanized cities, municipalities, and cities at the national level,” he added.

As the year comes to a close, Bercede said the city’s accomplishments reflect what can be achieved through unity, shared responsibility, and a common goal of serving the public.

“Our progress this year shows that when leaders work together with one purpose, Mandaue City moves forward,” the vice mayor said. (ABC)