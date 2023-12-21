Mang Inasal's Zamboanga stores start using solar panels

MANG Inasal has kicked off its commitment to greater environmental sustainability with some of its stores installing solar panel-mounted rooftops.

As of December 2023, Mang Inasal has launched the use of solar panels in its Sindangan and Molave stores in Zamboanga.

Mang Inasal Sindangan franchisee Hanzel Uy said the focus on being environmentally responsible makes running the business more meaningful as it not only gives them a more cost-effective option for energy consumption but also helps ensure a better world for future generations.

With the installation of solar panel-mounted rooftops, Mang Inasal Sindangan and Molave generated a total estimated annual savings of 48,000 kilowatt hours and reduced carbon dioxide emission of 34,000 kilograms.