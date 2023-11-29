Mangrove info center to open again in Cordova

A TWO-STORY Mangrove Propagation and Information Center (MPIC) is set to rise again in Cordova to bring in locals and tourists and promote eco-tourism in the area.

The Metro Pacific Investments Foundation (MPIF) and the Municipality of Cordova signed a memorandum of agreement on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, for the rehabilitation of the MPIC in Cordova and the relaunch of the Mangrove Eco-Guides Program.

The MPIC, which first opened in January 2021, was damaged in December 2021 during Typhoon Odette.

The MPIF has allocated P4.5 million for the rehabilitation of the center located in Barangay Day-as, while another P7 million has been allocated by the local government unit (LGU) for the construction of a boardwalk to allow tourists to view the nine-hectare mangroves in the area.

Budget has also been allocated for the relaunch of the Mangrove Eco-Guide Program, which will have eco-guides with a monthly allowance of P6,000.

The MPIC is intended to serve as center for the protection and propagation of mangrove trees in the coastal areas, including the rehabilitation of degraded mangroves in Cordova.

Cordova is estimated to have around 200 hectares of mangroves in the entire municipality.

The MPIC will also provide information to locals and tourists in order to appreciate the importance and benefits of mangroves in the ecosystem.

Cordova Mayor Cesar Suan told media that the rehabilitation of the MPIC has long been requested and that they have talked with the MPIF, which will focus on the rehabilitation of the building.

The LGU, he said, will focus on the construction of the boardwalk and tourism.

Suan said the MPIC can be accessed by the public for free but the LGU will look into charging visitors for an environmental fee to maintain the area.

"This is really free for the public," said Suan.

Herbert Laboy, vice president and project manager of Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corporation, said the two-story building, which is around 200 square meters, will have enhancements such as a tourism office and will have glass panels.

"Kani adto open ra man gyud na sa ubos ug sa taas," said Laboy.

Laboy said there will be small changes to the floor plan in the building and it will take around three to four months to complete it.

Laboy added that the only possible challenge in rehabilitation is bringing in materials, but this is a minor problem. The master plan has been approved and that the LGU and MPIF are now in the process of selecting a contractor to work on the project.

Laboy also said that construction will be easier unlike the initial construction of the MPIC since it was during the pandemic, when restrictions were implemented.

In an interview with SunStar Cebu, Victor Tago, vice mayor of Cordova, said the construction of the boardwalk, which will complement the rehabilitation of the MPIC, will bring in local and foreign tourists.

Tago also said that the influx of tourists will help businesses within the barangay.

"Once there are tourists, business will open up," he said.

Antonio Salonoy, a former eco guide, said the MPIC is important to return for the protection and conversation of mangroves in Cordova.

Salonoy also said that the MPIC is used to conducting trainings and seminars regarding information and conservation of mangroves.

He said that before the MPIC closed due to damage from Typhoon Odette, a lot of local and national tourists, especially from Korea, visited the center.

"Korean gyud ang pinaka daghan bisita," he said. (RJM)