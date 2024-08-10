Manhunt on for persons of interest in jewelry heist

A MANHUNT is underway for the persons of interest (POIs) linked to a jewelry theft that occurred on Calderon Street, Barangay Ermita, Cebu City, on Thursday noon, August 8.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, deputy city director for operation of the Cebu City Police Office, the spokesperson of Special Investigation Task Group (SITG), which is tasked to investigate the robbery of Macy's Jewelry, Gold and Silver and D' Gold Chain Jewelry Store, said they already have a lead in their investigation.

Some witnesses claimed that at least six people were involved in the crime.

According to Macatangay, they are still gathering more evidence to support the charges that they plan to bring against the offenders.

Macatangay refuted rumors that came out on social media that they would file charges against the thieves on Monday, August 12, saying that they still have to complete the necessary paperworks.

"Not yet. Investigation is ongoing. We have obtained valuable leads, but we still need to strengthen gathered evidence to have a tight case." Macatangay said.

The SITG is composed of all police units under the Police Regional Office (PRO 7)—which is headed by CCPO Chief Colonel Antonietto Cañete as commander and deputy regional director for operation Police Colonel Noel Flores as supervisor—as well as the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG 7), the PNP Forensic Unit 7, the Regional Anti-Cyber Crime Unit, and Regional Intelligence Division 7—as well as the Regional Intelligence Division 7, Regional Intelligence Unit 7, Regional Investigation and Detective Management Division 7 under former CCPO Chief Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG 7), the PNP Forensic Unit 7 and Regional Anti-Cyber Crime Unit, among others.

PRO 7 Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin is also keeping an eye on the progress of ongoing investigation.

The SITG, however, remained silent regarding the 48-hour ultimatum given by Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia to solve the robbery of two jewelry stores, which lost around P14 million worth of jewelry to the robbers.

During the case conference, the SITG presented to Garcia an overview of the investigation's progress along with the CCTV footage from the city's streets, including the areas where the robbers passed through when they fled. (AYB, TPT)