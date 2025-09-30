Manhunt on for policeman accused of raping minor in Ginatilan

A POLICEMAN with the rank of Police Lieutenant has been accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in Barangay San Roque, Ginatilan town, Cebu Province, around 12:20 a.m. Sunday, September 28, 2025.

The incident, however, was reported to the Ginatilan Municipal Police Station only at 10:30 p.m. the same day.

The victim, a Grade 9 student from Malabuyoc, together with her family, went to the Ginatilan police to report the incident.

Initial information given to media stated that the suspect, the police officer, allegedly brought the victim to Barangay San Roque in Ginatilan town, where she was assaulted.

After receiving the report, the Ginatilan police immediately launched a hot pursuit operation against the policeman but failed to find him at his assigned station.

Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) chief Police Colonel Abubakar Mangelen Jr. confirmed that he received the report regarding the involvement of his personnel.

He immediately ordered a manhunt for the suspect and informed Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, the Police Regional Office–Central Visayas director.

Maranan also issued an order relieving the suspect, who holds the rank of Police Lieutenant, from his post effective September 28, 2025.

The officer was directed to surrender his service firearms and PNP ID, while the Provincial Headquarters and the Women and Children Protection Desk were tasked to assist the victim with her medical examination.

To ensure accountability, Mangelen ordered the police officer to report to the CPPO and issued a lookout bulletin in all seaports and airports across Cebu island.

Authorities also coordinated with the suspect’s family to convince him to surrender.

In addition, CPPO has coordinated with the Internal Affairs Service (IAS) to file criminal and administrative charges, while providing security assistance to the victim’s family.

Mangelen emphasized that the Cebu Provincial Police remains committed to justice.

“The Cebu Police Provincial Office remains committed to upholding justice, accountability, and integrity. We assure the public that justice will be served,” Mangelen said.

The CPPO director, however, clarified that while the investigation is ongoing, all information will be carefully verified, and the rights and privacy of the minor victim will be protected. (AYB)