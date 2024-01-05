Manhunt ongoing against persons of interest who killed Lapu-Lapu City market official

A MANHUNT operation is ongoing to find the two people who shot and killed Lapu-Lapu City’s assistant market administrator.

Christopher Ceniza, 49, a resident of Purok Judas Belt, Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City, was gunned down by motorcycle-riding assailants around 10 p.m. last January 2, 2024, while enforcing the city's ordinance by collecting fees from those who deliver commodities to the market.

Ceniza died after being struck four times in the back.

Lieutenant Christian Torres of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Station told SunStar Cebu that they have already identified two persons of interest but declined to reveal their identities pending an ongoing investigation.

Police did not rule out the possibility that someone held grudges against the victim because they didn't like how he upheld market regulations. (With TPT)