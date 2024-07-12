Manhunt ongoing vs 3 female partners of man found dead inside a motel

A manhunt operation is ongoing for the partners of a 61-year-old man who was found dead inside a motel in North Reclamation Area, Cebu City, around 2 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

Before the victim, who was only given the name Ferdie, was discovered dead, three women hurriedly left the motel and boarded a taxi.

Police Major Romeo Caacoy Jr., the chief of Mabolo Police Station, said they will interrogate the girls to find out the real reason of the victim's death.

One of the police investigators who refused to be named, said the female room attendants informed him that two other men had also passed away in the same room where Ferdie was discovered dead.

They thought that male customers in room number 2 would be at risk because most of them succumbed to cardiac arrest.

The female attendants also revealed that Ferdie was with three women when he checked into a motel around 9 p.m. last Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

No foul play was seen on the victim’s death but the police wanted to have him autopsied to determine the real cause of his death.

"Tulo ka babaye ang gidala ni Lolo sir. Wala na siguro to kaagwanta gi hangos pag ayo, mao to ni extend siyag duha ka oras aron mopahuway ba," matod sa usa sa mga imbestigador.

(Lolo brought three women sir. Perhaps he was so exhausted and could barely breathe and that he could not endure it anymore, that’s why he extended his stay for two hours to relax).

The Mabolo police made it clear that three women came out of room number 2 at the same time past 12 midnight based on the establishment’s CCTV footage. (AYB, TPT)