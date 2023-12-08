Manila-based firm secures another wind energy service contract

BASIC Energy Corp. sees its prospective project pipeline close the year on a positive note as it received from the Department of Energy the approved Wind Energy Service Contract (WESC), with an effective date of Sept. 15, 2023, for its prospective Ilocos Nearshore Wind Power Project.

The project is located in Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte which is covered by WESC 2023-08-310.

The Ilocos Norte WESC is the latest addition to Basic Energy’s growing portfolio of wind projects, which the company looks forward to developing.

Under the said service contract, the company is appointed and constituted by the DOE to have an exclusive right to explore, develop, and utilize the wind energy resources in the 5,502.54 hectares contracted area.