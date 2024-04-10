Manila-based skin clinic opens biggest facility in Cebu

IN RESPONSE to the growing demand for beauty and wellness services, a Manila-based skincare and beauty clinic has opened its doors in Cebu City, offering a range of specialized treatments and services to meet the needs of its clientele.

Kamiseta Skin Clinic opened in Cebu on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, marking its largest clinic to date in the country, featuring 11 treatment rooms at Ayala Center Cebu. This fifth branch is the company’s first clinic outside Metro Manila and in the Visayas and Mindanao.

In an interview on Monday, April 8, Kamiseta Skin Clinic president Shae Raymundo, a dermatologist, said the company’s expansion in Cebu aims to provide a holistic approach to skincare and beauty, combining advanced techniques, state-of-the-art technology and personalized care to help clients achieve their aesthetic goals.

The clinic offers, among other things, the latest breakthroughs in beauty treatments, including Ultherapy, an FDA (Food and Drug Administration)-cleared, non-invasive skin lifting and tightening procedure.

Raymundo said the beauty and wellness industry in the Philippines has been experiencing a surge in popularity in recent years, driven by increasing awareness of self-care and the desire for youthful and radiant skin.

She noted that people as young as 18 years old are now visiting skin care clinics for acne management, laser hair removal and other basic skin services.

Kamiseta Skin Clinic offers a comprehensive range of treatments and services, including skin whitening, firming and contouring, skin rejuvenation, facial treatments, laser treatment and dermatological services, among others, performed by a team of experienced and highly skilled dermatologists and beauty experts.

“We want our patients to be happy with their skin. We are just here to enhance it,” she said, adding that the clinic’s focus is on giving non-surgical treatments.

Amid the proliferation of branded skin care clinics in the city, Raymundo said what sets them apart is the team of board-certified doctors they have.

She added that their entry to Cebu will also allow them to cater to new and existing clients from the Visayas and Mindanao, allowing them to save on travel expenses, among others.

Fashion first

Before opening a skincare clinic, owner Cris Roque first entered the fashion retailing industry in 1988, introducing the Kamiseta brand which specializes in apparel and accessories. Kamiseta quickly rose to prominence and became one of the most successful Filipino brands in the fashion industry.

Following its success, Roque diversified into a new venture in 2017 and opened Kamiseta Skin, specializing in consistent, quality, affordable personalized beauty and aesthetics services.

Wellness economy

According to the Global Wellness Institute, the Philippines has a thriving wellness economy valued at US$41 billion in 2022.

The country ranks number eight out of 45 countries in the Asia Pacific Region, and number 22 out of 218 countries globally, indicating tremendous potential for development in the wellness tourism sector.

This sector has experienced a remarkable annual growth rate of 80 percent between 2020 and 2022, reaching a value of $2.44 billion in 2022. However, it has yet to fully recover to pre-pandemic levels, when it boasted a value of $3.17 billion in 2019.

In 2022, the country’s wellness economic sectors were valued as follows: personal care and beauty ranked the highest at $23.18 billion, followed by healthy eating, nutrition and weight loss at $6.72 billion; public health, prevention and personal medicine at $3.66 billion; wellness tourism at $2.44 billion; traditional and complementary medicine at $2.19 billion; physical activity at $1.77 billion; mental wellness at $0.70 billion; spas at $0.49 billion; workplace wellness at $0.19 billion; wellness real estate at $0.17 billion; and thermal and mineral spring at $0.08 billion. / KOC