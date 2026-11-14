Manila camp scrap ahead of fifth window

GILAS Pilipinas will hold off on its official training camp for the fifth window of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers until the entire roster converges in Malaysia.

Head coach Tim Cone confirmed that the national squad will forego its traditional Manila buildup because the bulk of the lineup, including newly tapped naturalized player Bennie Boatwright and overseas-based standouts, will not be available until at least November 20 due to their respective club commitments in the Japan B.League and the Korean Basketball League (KBL).

With the majority of the delegation scheduled to fly to Malaysia on November 21, Cone explained that holding local sessions in Manila with only a fraction of the roster would serve little purpose.

The players for Gilas in the crucial fifth window are Rhenz Abando, naturalized Bennie Boatwright, AJ Edu, Juan Gomez de Liano, Quentin Millora-Brown, Chris Newsome, CJ Perez, Mike Philips, Kevin Quiambao, Dwight Ramos, Kai Sotto and Scottie Thompson.

“We will not. We could have a practice but it would be with three or four players. It doesn’t make sense for us practicing with three or four players,” said Cone in a report posted on the PBA website.

“The PBA guys, we could have practices with them, but again it’s only three or four players, and everybody else is from overseas,” he added. “If we could get them (overseas players) earlier, we would practice earlier, but we’re not gonna get them until the 20th,” he added.

Once complete, Gilas will maximize its brief window in Seremban to sharpen its chemistry before plunging back into Group E action. The Philippines is scheduled to square off against Syria on Nov. 27, followed by a heavyweight clash against Iran on Nov. 29. / RSC