Manila, Cebu marathons set to boost sports tourism

MANILA – Promoting the country through sports tourism is the main objective of the forthcoming Manila marathon and Cebu half-marathon.

Rio dela Cruz of main organizer RunRio told Tuesday’s (Aug. 27, 2024) Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) office in Manila that the twin events would benefit tourism and serve as the country’s flagship running events.

“May impact sa (It has an impact on) tourism. When you look at other countries, they have the Bangkok Marathon then they have one in Ho Chih Minh, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore. We hope to make this the flagship marathon in the Philippines,” Dela Cruz said.

The Manila Marathon on Oct. 6 will cover the cities of Pasay, Parañaque, Manila, Makati, and if needed, Taguig.

The races in 5K, 10K, 21k and 42K will start and end at the Mall of Asia grounds in Pasay.

So far, Dela Cruz said they are on target with 4,000 registered runners.

“We want these races to be as big as they can be,” Dela Cruz said in the forum, supported by San Miguel Corporation, the Philippine Olympic Committee, and PSC.

After the Cebu half-marathon on Nov. 24, future legs are planned in Baguio, Clark, Bataan, Manila, Legazpi, Iloilo, Davao, Cagayan de Oro City, and Dapitan in Zamboanga del Norte.

Dela Cruz said they have coordinated with the Department of Tourism and are hoping for stronger ties with local government units and eventually the PSC.

“Sana makasama natin sila sa program. And once okay na (the two events), mas madali na i-promote sa partners (I hope they will join the program. And once the two events are approved, it would be easier to promote to our partners),” Dela Cruz said. “We are here to promote the Philippines.” / PNA / PR