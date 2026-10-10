Manila Clasico anew

CROWD-favorite Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings aim to get back at Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots in another Manila Clasico clash in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Governor’s Cup on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The last time two protagonists played in a highly anticipated Manila Clasico, the Hotshots got the better hand with a dominating 88-73 win sparked by Zavier Lucero’s masterful play, with 22 of his 24 points scored in the

first half.

Magnolia import KJ Buffen had 23 points and 11 rebounds in that game, while veteran forward Ian Sangalang chipped in 16 points.

The double-header will also feature Titan Ultra Giant Risers taking on the Converge FiberXers. / RSC