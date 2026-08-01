Manila Clasico writes another chapter

Games today 5:15 P.M.

Rain or Shine E-Painters vs. Meralco Bolts 7:30 P.M.

Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings vs. Magnolia Hotshots

THE Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings and the Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots will add another chapter to their storied Manila Clasico rivalry when they lock horns in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Governors’ Cup on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Rain or Shine Elasto Painters and Meralco Bolts kick off the action at 5:15 p.m., setting the tone for the high-octane Manila Clasico in the main game of the blockbuster Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

Both Ginebra, led by resident import Justin Brownlee, and Magnolia, powered by reinforcement KJ Buffen, are determined to bounce back after sluggish starts to their respective conference campaigns.

In their previous clash during the Commissioner’s Cup last April, Ginebra pulled off a heart-stopping 91-89 victory at a sold-out Mall of Asia Arena, sealed by an RJ Abarrientos layup off an inbound pass from Scottie Thompson.

Manila Clasico stands as one of the most celebrated rivalries in the PBA’s 50-year history, officially dubbed such in the late 2000s.

The classic feud traces its roots back to the late 1980s and 1990s, when the Purefoods core of Alvin Patrimonio, Jojo Lastimosa, and Jerry Codiñera clashed with the legendary Robert Jaworski-led

Ginebra squads.

The rivalry carried into the modern era, highlighted by the battles between Purefoods’ James Yap and PJ Simon and Ginebra’s dynamic duo of Jayjay Helterbrand and

Mark Caguioa.

Now, the iconic Manila Clasico showdown continues to draw passion and packed arenas. / RSC