‘Manila’s Finest’ cast visits Liloan

Residents of Liloan cheered when the cast of “Manila’s Finest” made a surprise appearance at Kai Gym in Poblacion, Liloan last Tuesday.

Piolo Pascual, Enrique Gil, Cedrick Juan, Inday Fatima and Rica Peralejo were in Cebu for a promo tour of their film produced by MQuest Ventures and Cignal TV.

During their visit, the cast also gave donations to victims of Typhoon Tino through the Alagang Kapatid Foundation Inc. and MVP Group of Companies.

“Manila’s Finest” is an action-drama film and an official entry in the Metro Manila Film Festival, which opens on Dec. 25, 2025. / TRC