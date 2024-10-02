Manipis Road in Talisay City hit by landslide

A LANDSLIDE occurred in Campo 5, Manipis Road, Talisay City, Cebu, at dawn on Wednesday, October 2.

According to a resident, Heubert Cabuenas, the landslide started around 2 a.m. at the viewing deck of Manipis and continued until 8 a.m.

Cabuenas, however, said in an interview with SunStar Cebu, that nobody was injured and no houses were damaged as a result of the landslide.

Cabuenas revealed that the area serves as an alternative road to Toledo City.

He mentioned that many motorists heading to Toledo were stranded and had to turn back, rerouting through the Naga-Uling road.

As of the time of writing, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) was still conducting clearing operations in the area. (DVG)