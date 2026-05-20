Manny Pacquiao’s daughter finds ukay-ukay item ‘too expensive’

A video of Queenie Pacquiao shopping at a thrift store in Tagaytay City has gone viral online.

The clip was posted on Facebook by content creator Edgar D. Polinar, a longtime staff member of the Pacquiao family.

In the video, Queenie is seen browsing items in the store. “Kuya, I found something, the bag is cute. It’s cute but expensive,” she said, which drew laughter from Edgar.

She was told that thrift items are generally affordable, but Queenie insisted, “It’s expensive, it’s P600.”

Many netizens were amused by her simplicity, saying she does not act like the daughter of billionaire Manny Pacquiao. / TRC S