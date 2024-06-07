Man’s body found dumped in river in Tuburan, Cebu

A body of a man was found in a river in Sitio Caduldulan, Barangay Mangga, Tuburan town, northwest Cebu, on Thursday afternoon, June 6, 2024.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Glenn Hife, the chief of the Tuburan Police Station, an investigation is ongoing to identify the person since nobody in the area recognized him.

The victim, who was thought to be in his 30s and had tattoos on his body, had packing tape wrapped around his head and both legs.

The police examined the victim's body and found no stab or gunshot wounds, but they did uncover bruises on the stomach, which were thought to be from beatings.

Hife invited the people in Tuburan and nearby towns and whose loved ones haven't gone back to their homes to come to the police station and see the dead. (AYB, TPT)