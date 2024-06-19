Man’s body found floating in Talisay City waters not yet identified

POLICE are still identifying the man, who was discovered dead floating in the waters off barangays Cansojong and Poblacion in Talisay City, Cebu on Monday noon, June 17, 2024.

The victim's hands were tied behind his back and his mouth was taped shut.

The victim was estimated to be 40 years old and 5’4” in height.

He wore black jeans and a brown, white, and blue striped sleeveless shirt.

The body was taken to a funeral home in Cebu City, waiting for somebody to claim it.

According to the police, the decomposing body was retrieved by the members of Bantay Dagat and the Philippine Coast Guard after being discovered by fishermen and crew of an anchored ship.

The police believed that the victim was murdered and then thrown into the sea.

Since the victim did not have any gunshot or stab wounds, it is advised that an autopsy be done on him to ascertain the cause of his death. (DVG, TPT)