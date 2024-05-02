Man’s body found lying in Sibonga creek

A BODY was found lying in a creek in Barangay Lamacan, Sibonga town, southern Cebu, around 6 a.m. Thursday, May 2, 2024.

The victim was identified by Dennis Maravillas, a member of the Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Manaagement Office, as Quirino Superales, 60, a resident of the said place.

According to Maravillas, the victim was seen drinking with his brother and friends the evening before he was discovered dead.

Superales was believed to have hit a hard object after falling into a creek, as evidenced by the wound on his forehead.

The Sibonga police led by station commander Captain Fort Antony Valdez are conducting an investigation together with the Scene of the Crime Operatives to determine if there was foul play in the incident. (DVG, TPT)