Mansta athletes honored after sepak takraw victory

Their achievement was noteworthy as it marked their debut participation in the tournament. Despite being newcomers, they clinched the championship in the Men’s Regu category.

Tudtud said that perseverance and discipline have been the secret of the winning team.

He expressed his appreciation for the recognition given to him and his players, and hopes that by this, they could be provided with more sports facilities such as balls and nets.

The Visayas Qualifier saw fierce competition from 18 delegates representing various local government units, including Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Ormoc City, Bacolod City, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Tacloban City, Basey, Baybay, Leyte, Municipality of Liloan, Cebu, Minglanilla, Cebu, Balamban, Cebu, Unistai, Bacolod, Iloilo City, Masbate, Bohol, Camotes, and Mandaue City.

During the council session, the Mansta athletes received warm applause and heartfelt commendations.

Present at the recognition were Tudtud, Preglo, and several team members, including Aljun Abella, a player who shared his personal journey and the team's rigorous training regimen in an interview following the ceremony.

Abella spoke candidly about the challenges the team faces, particularly regarding budget constraints.

Despite their success, funding remains a significant hurdle as they prepare for the national championships. However, their dedication and hard work have not gone unnoticed.

Councilor Jennifer Del Mar, who was present at the session, addressed the budget issues and expressed her unwavering support for the team.

“This year, I am asking the committee chairman of sports if they could allocate something for this group,” Del Mar said.

“They are very good players, and they brought pride to Mandaue City,” she added.

Del Mar has already supported the team by providing food and uniforms, and she stressed the importance of further financial support to ensure the team can continue to compete and excel. (Kate Theresse Hamili/HNU intern and Jobeth Dick Husay/NWSSU intern)