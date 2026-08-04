Mantlewood Town Center by Oakridge opens in Mandaue City

Growing dining, retail, and lifestyle offerings

Phase 1 welcomes its first wave of locators, anchored by Robinsons Supermarket and Clinica Prime, bringing everyday essentials and healthcare services closer to the community. Opening soon are 10 Dove Street, Blithe Books, Conti's, Mimoy's Grill, Bigby's, Yamichan, and the much-anticipated return of Wendy's to Cebu, creating a well-rounded mix of retail, dining, and lifestyle experiences.

Sustainable Shared Spaces

Underscoring Oakridge Realty's commitment to creating spaces that extend beyond commercial development, the opening ceremony also marked the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement with the City Government of Mandaue for the development of the Mandaue Agri-Eco Park. This joint project reflects a shared vision of creating greener, more vibrant public spaces that complement Mantlewood's community-centered approach while supporting the city's long-term sustainability and urban development goals.

ORDC President Ms. Anne K. Liu emphasized that this joint project reflects Oakridge's broader vision of creating sustainable places where communities can thrive—not only through thoughtfully planned developments, but also through meaningful collaborations that enrich everyday life and create lasting value for the community.

In response, Hon. Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano highlighted the significance of how collaborative projects like the Mandaue Agri-Eco Park will contribute to a greener, more connected, and more sustainable future for the people of Mandaue.

Multi-Phase Master Plan

Developed under a long-term multi-phase master plan, Mantlewood Town Center is envisioned to evolve alongside the communities it serves. Future phases will introduce new commercial, lifestyle, and community spaces that respond to Metro Cebu's changing needs while supporting local enterprise, generating employment opportunities, and creating enduring value for businesses and residents alike.

With the first phase now open, Mantlewood Town Center welcomes the community to experience a thoughtfully curated destination where community meets convenience, as more brands and experiences continue to unfold in the coming months. For the latest updates, visit ww.oakridge.com.ph and follow @mantlewoodtowncenter on Facebook and Instagram. (SPONSORED CONTENT)