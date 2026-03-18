Manufacturers: No price increases in next 30 to 60 days

MANUFACTURERS of basic and prime commodities have committed to keep prices at current levels for the next 30 days, amidst the impact of higher oil prices.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), in a news release issued Tuesday night, March 17, 2026, said Trade and Industry Secretary Ma. Cristina Roque had a meeting with 21 manufacturers on Monday, March 16.

It said the meeting was attended by those who are into the production of canned sardines, bread, bottled water, instant noodles, coffee, canned meat, toilet soap and candles.

List of products

“Within the next 30 days, prices are expected to remain stable, with no increase anticipated for canned sardines such as Unipak, 555, Ligo, Lucky 7, Fresca, Morjon, Golden Town and Mega; bread products such as Pinoy Tasty and Pinoy Pandesal; bottled water such as Wilkins and Nature’s Spring; toilet and laundry soaps such as Safeguard Pure White, Tide Bar Original Scent and Green Cross Pure White; condiments such as Datu Puti’s soy sauce and vinegar and Lorins’ Patis; processed canned meat of CDO; and candles from Liwanag,” the DTI said.

It also announced that “prices of brands such as Lucky Me, Ho-Mi, Argentina, Lucky 7, 555, Swift Premium, Wow! and Shanghai will remain at their prices for 60 days.”

Also, officials of companies such as Kopiko, Nescafe, San Mig coffee 3-in1 and Export candle “have pledged to maintain current prices with no price increase for the time being.”

The press release explained that “since the latest Suggested Retail Price Bulletin released by the DTI last February 2025, it covers a total of 191 Shelf-Keeping Units.”

“We recognize the financial strain faced by consumers while also acknowledging the cost pressures confronting manufacturers. Our priority remains to ensure fair and reasonable pricing. We thank our manufacturing partners for their commitment and shared concern for Filipino consumers,” Roque said. / PNA