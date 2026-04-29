Manufacturing firm inks solar power deal for Cebu site

AN EIGHT-MEGAWATT peak (MWp) solar facility will be built under the Compostela Works Solar Rooftop Project in Cebu, positioned as the country’s largest single-roof rooftop solar installation for heavy industries.

SteelAsia Manufacturing Corp. said on April 28, 2026, it partnered with Buskowitz Energy for the project, targeted for completion by November. The installation will span about 65,560 square meters and include 12,888 solar panels and 54 inverters.

Once operational, the system is expected to generate around 12,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) annually, supplying about 25 percent of the plant’s power needs. The project could cut carbon emissions by roughly 8,400 metric tons yearly.

Over five years, this is equivalent to recycling 73,500 tons of waste, offsetting 832 million kilometers driven by passenger vehicles, or avoiding the use of 90 million liters of gasoline, the company said.

SteelAsia executive vice chairman Andre Sy said the firm is expanding solar capacity after long relying on hydro and geothermal energy, citing efficiency and practicality. The Compostela plant is its second mill with solar, with plans to expand to other facilities.

Buskowitz Energy will handle engineering, procurement, construction, operations, and maintenance. Chief executive officer James Buskowitz said the partnership supports sustainable and efficient industrial operations. / PNA