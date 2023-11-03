Manulife commits $1M to Kiva to Spur entrepreneurship in Asia

MANULIFE and Kiva announced a partnership to provide a funding boost to microentrepreneurs and underserved communities globally with a concentrated focus on Cambodia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam through a US$1 million investment over three years.

Through this commitment, Kiva will be able to increase the volume of entrepreneurs they provide with micro-financing loans across emerging markets in Asia and around the world.

Manulife and Kiva’s partnership is positioned to bridge these gaps and will focus on making financial solutions more accessible to small business owners and marginalized individuals through two key initiatives: increase Asia-focused lending capacity to help Kiva scale up lending partners in Cambodia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam and provide financing for them to increase capacity for funding loans to aspiring microentrepreneurs; and fund loans to microentrepreneurs in Asia and across the globe–an impactful solution to deploy flexible funding to small business owners through incentivizing corporate match funds or Kiva credits.