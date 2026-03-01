Manzano introduces new girlfriend

Edu Manzano, 70, introduced his new girlfriend during the prayer rally for the 40th anniversary of the People Power Revolution on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026.

The woman seen holding hands with the actor in photos is Ann Cuisia, known in the corporate tech industry. She is reportedly the founder and CEO of TraXion Tech and an anchor at Peanut Gallery Media Network (PGMN).

In an article from the capital, Cuisia was described as “PGMN’s first tech anchor, legit tech genius, and entrepreneurial millionaire.” / TRC S