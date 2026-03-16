Manzano introduces new partner

Actor Edu Manzano has publicly introduced his rumored girlfriend Ann Cuisia, describing her as his “life partner.”

The introduction happened during an intimate dinner gathering captured in a Facebook video uploaded by their friend Rica de Jesus.

In the video, Manzano can be seen sitting poolside with Cuisia when he greeted the person recording.

“Hi, Rica! This is Ann,” Manzano said.

“Who’s Ann? Who is she?” de Jesus asked.

“Oh, she’s my life partner,” Manzano replied while standing beside Cuisia.

Speculation about their relationship first surfaced when the two were seen holding hands at a prayer rally marking the 40th anniversary of the 1986 People Power Revolution.

Cuisia is reportedly the CEO of a technology company. / TRC S