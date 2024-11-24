Mapua, St. Benilde set up title clash

MANILA – Mapua University and College of Saint Benilde took down their opponents to book a finals clash in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 100 men’s basketball at Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

Mapua ousted Lyceum of the Philippines University, 89-79, and CSB dethroned San Beda University, 79-63.

Reigning Most Valuable Player Clint Escamis scored a career-high 33 points, including five triples, on top of four rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block for the Cardinals, who are seeking to end a 33-year title drought.

Chris Hubillla also performed well, coming up with 17 points, eight rebounds, and three steals, and John Recto added 10 points and five rebounds for Mapua, runner-up last year.

John Bravo scored 20 points and hauled down 10 rebounds for Lyceum, which recovered from a 46-55 halftime deficit to take a 65-63 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

John Barba had 14 points, highlighted by four triples, while Renz Villegas and Maclaude Guadana chipped in 12 points each.

The Pirates made it 67-63 on Gyle Montano’s jumper before the Cardinals rallied behind Escamis and Hubilla to grab the lead, 79-69.

Mapua and CSB start their best-of-three series at Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Dec. 1. / PNA