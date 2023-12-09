Mapua vs. San Beda NCAA finals on GTV

AN EXCITING Sunday awaits basketball enthusiasts as broadcast giant GMA Network airs Game 2 of the action-packed National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 99 Men’s Basketball Finals live this Dec. 10, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The games will be simulcast on GTV and will have a livestream on the social media pages of GMA Sports and NCAA.

Game 1 of the best-of-three championship saw the Mapúa Cardinals gutting out a victory against the Red Lions, 68-63, moving a win away from ruling NCAA Season 99. Expected to take the lead to help Coach Randy Alcantara’s team bag its first title since 1991 are Team Captain Warren Bonifacio and MVP race frontrunner Clint Escamis.

The Red Lions, on the other hand, fell short despite doing their homework after the team’s one-week break for the finals. With the players’ backs against the wall, Coach Yuri Escueta’s team is expected to go all-out as they try to even the series with Team Captain Peter Alfaro steering the ship together with ace player Jacob Cortez.

The NCAA Men’s Basketball Finals will be anchored by Synergy Sports host Martin Javier. Joining him is Basketball Legend Benjie Paras. Adding fun to the halftime excitement during the finals are Sparkle Artists Hannah Precillas and Garret Bolden.

Meanwhile, Lyceum Pirates and Benilde Blazers will vie for a spot on the podium as they face off in the first-ever battle for third in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Dec. 10, 9 a.m. at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.