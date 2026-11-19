I wonder if students these days do their assignments to learn or simply to submit a task and earn grades.

I have spent the past week reviewing students’ work, editing their outputs, and providing feedback on how they can further improve their performance tasks.

I have always prioritized formative assessment over the results of summative examinations. I believe that the process of learning and understanding is far more important than the final result of that pursuit.

When students are actively engaged in discussions and are made part of the learning process, they become more invested in their own progress. When given opportunities to assess their outputs, recognize their mistakes, and improve their work, learning becomes more meaningful and sustainable.

Recently, however, I encountered a group of students who did not even bother to correct their work or act on the revisions I had painstakingly explained to each of them. I took the time to show them how they could improve their submissions, hoping they would make the necessary changes. It was a tedious process and, to be honest, required a great deal of my energy and patience.

But seeing some students disregard the effort I had put into helping them made me wonder: Are all these efforts worth it? Do students still want to learn? Are they still willing to take something meaningful from every lesson? Or have they become so complacent that they see classroom activities as mere requirements they need to accomplish for the sake of compliance?

With everything now becoming instant, it is inevitable that we encounter students who would rather take the easiest and most convenient route. This has become increasingly evident in the way some students approach and submit their classroom outputs. They have access to gadgets and technology that could help them produce better work, yet I have noticed how some no longer seem willing to exert the effort needed to give their best.

It is not that I expect every student to produce perfect work. That has never been the point of formative assessment. What I hope to see is the willingness to learn from mistakes, the initiative to make improvements, and the determination to do better than the last time.

After all, what is the point of giving feedback if students do not even bother to consider it? What is the value of correcting mistakes if there is no intention to learn from them?

Perhaps the bigger question is no longer whether students can accomplish their assignments, but whether they still understand why they are doing them in the first place.

I hope we do not lose those students who are still willing to go the extra mile to accomplish a task, even when doing so requires more time and effort. I hope students learn to see the value behind every project and activity entrusted to them, beyond the grades they expect to receive.

In the long run, lessons will pass, and not every assignment will be remembered. But what should remain is how these experiences have helped them become better learners and, more importantly, better individuals.

Discipline and character formation do not happen overnight. They begin with the little things: completing an assignment properly, accepting corrections, acknowledging mistakes, and finding the courage to do better even when nobody is watching.

Before we become the next CEOs, managers, leaders, or whatever roles we aspire to assume, we must first learn to give our best in the classroom where we all started.

Because long after the grades have been forgotten, the habits we develop while earning them will continue to shape the kind of people we become.