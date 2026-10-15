Maque: Empowering young people through social media

Just this week, our school received armchairs from the Department of Education (DepEd) Central Office. Our principal received a call from an official who said they have read an article written by our campus journalists and published in a newspaper a few months ago. The article highlighted our school’s need for additional chairs due to the continuous increase in student enrollment.

This response to our school’s needs is just one of the many benefits of campus journalism. We have also seen how stories from our communities have caught the attention of local policymakers, bringing issues discussed in the classroom to those who have the power to address the problems affecting the communities where our students live.

Our campus journalists have become storytellers for their communities, giving attention to stories that professional media may not always be able to reach or cover.

Aside from local newspapers, our online student publication has become our platform to share these stories. Students gather facts, conduct interviews, take photos and craft articles of stories we believe matters to our audience.

This is the reason why I do not agree with the proposals seeking to impose a blanket ban on social media access for minors.

As a parent and teacher, I do not dismiss the dangers that come with social media, especially cyberbullying, misinformation, privacy concerns, and their effects on the mental health of young people. These are real issues that deserve serious attention.

However, I do not believe that banning young people from social media altogether is the answer.

If we completely deny young people access to digital platforms, we are also limiting their opportunities to participate in conversations that matter to them and their communities.

I have seen how our campus journalists use these platforms to bring attention to issues that would otherwise go unnoticed. Their voices matter, and they deserve a place in the digital world where they can tell their stories, raise concerns, and take part in shaping the society they will one day lead.

Rather than completely denying them access, we should be teaching them how to use these platforms responsibly, critically, and meaningfully.

And this is where education should play a greater role. If we want young people to become responsible users of social media, we must equip them with the knowledge and skills to distinguish facts from misinformation, protect themselves from online threats, and understand the responsibilities that come with having a voice in the digital world.

Yet, at a time when misinformation, cyberbullying, and online exploitation continue to threaten young people, why has Media and Information Literacy (MIL) lost its place as a standalone core subject in the Strengthened Senior High School curriculum? Shouldn’t we be strengthening young people’s ability to navigate digital spaces instead of simply restricting their access?

Currently, MIL is no longer offered as a separate, mandatory core subject under the Strengthened Senior High School (SHS) Curriculum.

I believe there is a need for DepEd to reconsider this decision and restore MIL as a standalone core subject.

After all, how can we expect young people to become responsible digital citizens if we do not give them enough opportunities to learn what that responsibility entails?

Simply keeping young Filipinos away from social media will not teach them how to become responsible digital citizens. Instead, we should equip them with the knowledge, skills, and critical thinking they need to navigate digital platforms and make informed decisions.

The real challenge is not how to keep young people out of digital spaces, but how we can make these spaces safer, more inclusive, and more responsible.

After all, protecting our children should not mean silencing their voices or denying them opportunities to participate in matters that affect their lives and communities.