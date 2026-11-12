Maque: In-betweens

The world teaches us to applaud beginnings.

We celebrate the first day of school, the first day at work, a new set of keys, a new house, a new business, a new environment, and even a new version of ourselves. We congratulate people who finally get the job, start over, move to another place, or find the courage to begin again. There is something beautiful about fresh starts. They carry the promise of possibilities, the excitement of change, and the hope that things will finally fall into place.

We also celebrate endings. We applaud people who graduate, get promoted, finish a difficult journey, achieve their dreams, or finally reach the destination they have worked so hard for. Endings give us something tangible to show for our efforts. They offer a sense of fulfillment, a reason to look back, and a moment to say, “I made it.”

But somewhere in the middle of the beginning and the end is a part of the journey we rarely talk about.

The in-between.

I personally encountered these many times in the class. As teachers, we sometimes focused only on the final outputs. We applaud results rather than notice the progress.

I remember a student who submitted his draft many times in my writing class, just to finally get the grade he wanted to achieve.

Before a final task is graded, I allow my students to redo their performances. I intervene in the middle of the project, give comments and suggestions even if it means that they must do it and I have to check it repeatedly.

Drafts are uncommon these days because it means to delay the lesson objectives and the expected budget of work in a subject.

I recall my elementary days when teachers provided drills for practice. You stop only when you learn.

Things are different now. Students are expected to learn fast. Teachers have to run the lesson fast.

Why are we in a hurry?

With the looming problem in reading and comprehension we face today, I believe we need to give learners more room to grow, make mistakes, and improve at their own pace.

Development cannot be forced. We all learn differently.

Practice. Drills. Return. Recheck. Redo. We need to bring these back in our classrooms.

This is why in-betweens matter too. It may be the unseen, but it is the phase where we are allowed to commit mistakes and learn from it. It is when we discover our weaknesses and turn them into strengths.

There is so much to be done to catch up with the learning gaps, but we cannot haste the process.

Progress takes time and the in-between is not a wasted time.