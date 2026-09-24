Maque: Keeping our schools safe

As a parent, I fear for my children now more than ever. The recent series of school shootings has left me nervous and uneasy every time my children leave for school.

We used to feel at ease knowing that, second only to home, school was one of the safest places for them. But that sense of security has drastically changed as school shootings have become increasingly alarming in the Philippines in recent months.

Over the years, I have witnessed how schools have changed since I entered the Department of Education (DepEd).

Violence was not absent in the past. When I began my teaching career in 2011, I witnessed students erupt in anger inside classrooms, sometimes over simple banter. Yet we were usually able to settle these incidents at the school level. The most serious consequence was often a call to the parents, followed by a conference with the teacher designated as the guidance counselor.

We used to guard our school gates carefully, ensuring that no one entered without proper verification because we believed that intruders, and the danger they carried, would come from outside.

But today is different. Violence has taken another shape. The threat now comes from within the very gates we thought we had protected.

For many, it is easy to associate this threat with our children. We blame our students because some of them have become the perpetrators themselves. But as a parent, I know that the problem goes beyond what we think our children are capable of doing.

As a classroom teacher for almost 17 years, I have encountered those whom some people would label the “worst students.” I have spoken with them and listened to their stories. To say that most of them were deeply hurt individuals would be an understatement. Even now, I vividly remember their experiences and how those experiences changed them.

Our children are not our enemies. Many of them are victims of circumstances they do not fully understand. Because they struggle to process what they are going through, their responses can become far worse than we ever expected.

This highlights an urgent reality: schools need professional help now. The growing risk of extreme violence in schools demands multiple interventions. One of the most important is ensuring that mental health professionals are available to help students before their pain turns into violence.

Let us stop relying too heavily on our teachers. DepEd must hire and deploy professionals with the specialized training that classroom teachers do not have.

Our children need a break, too. The compressed schedules caused by shifting classes leave them little room to rest. Imagine taking eight subjects in half a day with only a 15-minute break. That is not even enough time to eat and digest a meal properly. How can we expect them to move around, talk to others, and spend time outdoors when we have not given them the opportunity to do so?

Our schools have become cages instead of playgrounds. Our children need space. They need to interact, move, breathe, and play.

Unfortunately, even these simple needs have become difficult to meet. Because of the lack of classroom space, students are forced to remain seated for long hours. We have boxed them in instead of giving them the freedom to move.

Until we restructure our school schedules and create spaces where children can breathe, interact, and feel supported, we will continue to raise students who are withdrawn, isolated, and increasingly dependent on gadgets.

If we truly want safer schools, we must stop seeing our children only as possible threats. We must begin seeing the pain, pressure, and unmet needs behind their behavior, and act before it is too late.