Maque: My son JJ, my greatest teacher

Everything I needed to learn about life as an adult, I learned from my 16-year-old son with Down syndrome.

I cannot let October pass without dedicating this month to people like JJ, as October is recognized as Down Syndrome Awareness Month in several countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Ireland.

JJ took me down a different path. I must say that it has been a difficult road, one that perhaps many parents fear having to take.

But my son has taught me some of life’s most profound lessons in ways no one else ever could.

JJ lives simply. He desires nothing more than what he needs. He waits until you offer him something and is so delighted to say thank you afterward. Often, he utters “salamat” to waiters, saleswomen, neighbors, and even strangers every time someone does something for him.

He taught me to appreciate the simplest things that we most of us ignore as adults.

JJ is persistent. Although he easily gets tired and his stamina is weak, he would never stops until he learns and finishes the task.

Three years have passed since he became a member of the Knights of the Altar (KOA) in the Shrine of St. John Bosco in Lawaan, Talisay, but I have never heard him complain on any service day. He always says, “serve ko.”

One time, he was chosen to be the cross bearer in a morning procession. He woke up as early as 2 a.m. to prepare. He carried the cross throughout the route. We were worried he might not make it, but he simply stopped, rested a little, and carried the cross until the end.

JJ is very empathetic. He understands what I feel long before I can explain it. “Are you okay?” he asks.

He may have difficulty expressing himself through words, but it does not stop him from showing how much he cares.

JJ loves to laugh. He jokes around and make people happy. He is the life of the party.

Until now, I still cannot comprehend how a person like JJ, who has many limitations, can teach me life’s greatest lessons.

Simplicity. Persistence. Empathy. Happiness.

These four things, which I find increasingly difficult to practice as I grow older, are the very lessons JJ has taught me.

Down syndrome may make learning more difficult for JJ. He may take longer to reach milestones, struggle with things others find easy, and face a world that sometimes misunderstands him. But none of this defines who he truly is.

I am 42, and JJ is only 16. Yet somehow, the child I thought I would spend my life teaching has become my greatest teacher.