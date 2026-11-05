Maque: Of kindness and gratitude

Sometimes, the people who help us most are the ones we least expect.

During my recovery from cancer, our refrigerator broke down, leaving us with no place to store our food. My daughter’s classmate offered to lend me a cooler so I could keep our food while waiting for the refrigerator to get fixed. A neighbor I had barely spoken to in ten years offered to make ice packs for it, free of charge. Neither knew how much these simple acts would ease my worries.

A co-teacher who probably researched that I love plants gave me my dream plant, hoping it would lift my spirits. Another teacher, whom I had met only during a few semesters of side work and a former student whom I barely know personally, sent financial assistance.

Then came visits from former students and teachers. They took time out of their schedules to check on me. As a teacher, I have always hoped that something I did in the classroom would stay with my students. I never imagined that, years later, their presence would mean so much to me.

Some of these people were barely acquaintances. Others belonged to a chapter of my life I had not expected to revisit.

Our encounters may have been brief, but their kindness has stayed with me.

I wish I could say I felt grateful all the time. I didn’t.

There were people I expected to hear from who remained silent. Some requests for help were declined. Even relatives I thought would reach out did not. I would be lying if I said it didn’t hurt.

Recovering from cancer makes the world feel smaller. Your days revolve around medical appointments, expenses, and the uncertainty of your health. You notice who checks on you, who visits, and who doesn’t.

At one point, I kept asking why certain people were absent. Then I remembered the gestures made by the people I least expected.

Why was I giving so much space to those who were missing when others had quietly made room for me in their lives?

That question did not erase my disappointment. It simply helped me see what I was overlooking.

A cooler could not cure me. Neither could a plant. The money did not settle every bill, and a visit could not change my diagnosis. But each gesture answered a need I had at that moment.

More than anything, they reminded me I was not alone.

Many probably think that miracles happen with the wave of a magic wand. Not from fairy god mothers or genies in a bottle. They are made possible through people, and it happens in the middle of uncertainty, in simple ways that come as an ordinary circumstance for many.

But it takes a different perspective to see these mundane encounters as extraordinary.

It is only by gratitude that we see these simple acts as blessings. This is probably why gifts are called presents. Yes, presence makes all the difference.

They say time is the most expensive present. It is true. Yet it is also the most difficult to give.

Perhaps those who helped me have already forgotten what they did. I have not.

They may be brief encounters, but the kindness they leave behind will stay with me for as long as I can remember.