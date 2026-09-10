Maque: Our teachers, the multitaskers

We often jokingly say that public school teachers are “international teachers,” not because we work abroad, but because we somehow manage to juggle multiple tasks all at once.

One minute we are teachers. The next, we become accountants, event organizers, performers, photographers, graphic designers, IT technicians, counselors, nurses, coordinators, emcees, coaches, document processors, and sometimes even electricians. Whatever the school needs, we somehow become qualified for it.

And honestly, I have never seen my fellow teachers as busy as they are now since the three-term system was implemented.

All co-curricular activities are squeezed in a week during the term break while teachers struggle to check papers, document scores, conduct remedial classes and compute grades all at the same time.

This does not include the participation in trainings and other mandated activities.

It is an understatement to say if we are tired.

But behind all these responsibilities placed on our shoulders, you still see teachers who carry the weight with grace.

There are so many of them who sacrifice their time and rest days just to meet the demands of the work.

They are considered best actresses and actors because they have to be in their best selves once they face their students in class, even if they are carrying personal struggles within.

However, we cannot simply rely on teachers’ resilience without evaluating if the system works for them.

I understand that the Department of Education is trying its best to provide focused instructional time for learners, but the multiple activities overlapping with one another will take a toll on us.

It is time to review the activities the department implements in order to check its relevance and redundancy.

If we can create an inter-curricular performance across different subject areas, maybe it is also possible to do the same in our co-curricular activities. The agency can streamline these activities without sacrificing quality and its curricular value.

Schools may also consider reviewing the distribution of ancillary assignments, subject loads, and coordinatorships among teachers. Ensuring a more balanced distribution of responsibilities may help prevent some teachers from carrying multiple additional roles at the same time, while others may have fewer ancillary responsibilities. This could contribute to a more equitable and sustainable workload

for everyone.

I still believe that we can create an effective and efficient system while maintaining a work-life balance among our teachers.

Yes, education cannot wait but we cannot create a sustainable education system if we have exhausted teachers.

If teachers are continuously overwhelmed, we are also putting the quality of our education at risk.