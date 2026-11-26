Backward counting has helped me survive the last seven months.

4, 3, 2, 1 … these last four digits remind me that time is not in my hands. In seconds, life can change and there is nothing I can do about it but to begin the moment the counting ends.

I used to think that counting forward was the better way to measure progress. After all, we are accustomed to counting how many steps we have taken, how many tasks we have completed, or how far we have gone. But lately, I have found myself doing the opposite, and surprisingly, it has made a difference.

Whenever I struggle to get out of bed, I count backward. Four, three, two, one. Before I can convince myself to stay a little longer under the covers, I force myself to get up.

The same goes for exercising. When my body starts to feel tired and my mind begins looking for excuses to stop, I count backward until I reach the last number. Somehow, knowing that I am getting closer to the end makes it easier to keep going.

Perhaps it is the sense of urgency that makes backward counting effective. When we count forward, there is always another number to reach. There is pressure to achieve higher than the rest. We can always say that we will do a little more tomorrow, start again next week, or wait until we feel better.

But counting backward is different. Every number brings us closer to zero. It reminds us that the time to act is limited and that we cannot keep postponing what needs to be done.

However, it is not that easy. The last four counts are sometimes the hardest to finish. During an exercise routine for example, it gives you the feeling of disappointment and the temptation to let go and decide to stop. But nearing countdown zero reminds me that I am almost there, so I hang on and push forward.

4, 3, 2, 1 remind us that we can start all over again no matter how difficult it was in the beginning.

The countdown does not promise that we will finish everything we start. But it reminds us that we have a choice: remain where we are or create the change we want for ourselves.

When we think that we have the luxury of time, we feel immortal. We do what we do, regardless.

But when we do backward count, it brings us to the realization that time is borrowed. It ends sooner than we think.

4, 3, 2, 1. Nothing fancy. Nothing extraordinary.

You just have to begin.