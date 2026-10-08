Maque: The memory of a teacher

Each of us will go through life carrying the memory of a teacher we will never forget. At some point in our lives, a teacher can either make or break us.

I could never forget my Math teacher when I was in elementary school. She would make me stand in front of the class whenever I could not answer an exercise. My classmates would laugh, while all I could do was stare at the board, holding the chalk with trembling hands, not knowing what to do.

Since then, I hated Mathematics.

Back in college, I made sure to take up Mass Communication because I was informed that it only has two Math subjects, Statistics and Algebra. I almost failed the latter.

Every Math class, my hands would start to tremble and even if how much time I spent studying and practicing every formula, I would still feel inadequate. That I am not good and I do not know how.

Yes, the trauma stayed with me even after so many years have passed.

However, it also took a teacher, for me to gain back the confidence in myself. My second year high school adviser, Mr. Lacson, found my gift in music. He would play his guitar, hum a tune and listen to me intently as if I could sing really well. I felt that I was a star. I was seen, heard and appreciated.

To Mr. Lacson, it might have been a simple gesture because he was just doing his job. But to me, it was all I needed.

I would have been the same meek and afraid girl I used to be had he not given me the opportunity to shine.

Every October 5, the world celebrates teachers. It commemorates the anniversary of the adoption of the Special Intergovernmental Conference on the Status of Teachers. This refers to a landmark diplomatic meeting convened by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) in cooperation with the International Labour Organization (ILO) in Paris, which culminated on October 5, 1966.

The primary purpose of this historic conference was to address how governments globally should treat and support educators.

The role of teachers remains significant, regardless of how times change. As educators, we are not defined only by how many lessons we have taught. Our greatest legacy is the difference we have made in even a single life.

My experiences in both my elementary and high school teachers will remain significant to me.

Now that I am a teacher myself, it is a reminder that not every child in the classroom learns as we expect them to be.

Every time I encounter difficult students whether academically or behaviorally, I always tell myself that it is not their fault. And the only thing that I can do is to accept that every child is different but not less.