Maranan appointed as PNPA director

CENTRAL Visayas Regional Police Director Brig. Gen. Red Maranan was named as the new director of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA).

Maranan will replace Major General Andre Dizon who was reassigned to the Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit (PHAU).

Police Brig. Gen. Arnold Evangelista Abad took command of Police Regional Office 7 on Thursday, April 16, 2026, replacing Maranan in a ceremony led by PNP Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr.

Maranan leaves behind a 15-month tenure defined by the peaceful management of two Sinulog festivals and the 2025 midterm elections.

Under his leadership, focus crimes in the region dropped by about 30 percent, and police secured a 99.80 percent conviction rate for drug-related cases. Between January 2025 and April 2026, the regional force seized more than P1 billion in illegal drugs, arrested 8,000 wanted individuals, and dismantled 19 gun-for-hire groups.

Nartatez commended the outgoing director for his efforts in curbing smuggling and oil theft. While acknowledging the high bar set by his predecessor, Abad committed to sustaining the region’s peace and order.

Reassignments

Also reassigned to PHAU were Police Brigadier General Gonzalo Villamor Jr., Colonels Roman dela Cruz Jr. and Julio Gorospe Jr, Majors Mark Anthony Cailing and Anthony de Asis, Chief Master Sergeant Geronimo Reyna and Staff Master Sergeant Thomas Diaz and Silverio Dolorfino.

The relief of the PNPA officials was due to the recent hazing incident involving over 30 PNP cadets, 22 of whom were victims from the fourth class.

The victims sustained burns and injuries after they had been dashed with a mixture of drain cleaner and muriatic acid as “punishment” over the resignation of their classmate.

Police Colonel Frederick Obar from the Directorate of Plans was also reassigned to the PNPA.

In an interview with reporters on Wednesday, April 15, Internal Affairs Service inspector general Attorney Brigido Dulay said they are investigating the lapses and accountability of the relieved PNPA officials over the incident, particularly the delayed reporting of the incident to the higher authorities.

In a statement, Nartatez said he has ordered a nationwide expansion of its anti-hazing crackdown, extending strict reforms beyond the PNPA to cover all training units across the country as well as for the conduct of a wider review of training practices and accountability mechanisms within the police force.

Nartatez emphasized that reforms will no longer be limited to the academy but will apply to every stage of police training nationwide.

“We are institutionalizing these reforms. Hindi lang ito para sa PNPA, this will be a zero-tolerance standard for all training centers nationwide, from recruitment to specialized courses,” he said.

Nartatez said the organization will now focus on uniform implementation and monitoring of anti-hazing policies across all training centers.

“Consistency is key. We are strengthening our internal monitoring. Magkakaroon ng random inspections at stricter accountability for training directors. In the PNP, brotherhood should never be an excuse for violence,” he said. / TPM / SunStar Philippines / AYB