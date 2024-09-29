Marbil orders Torre to ‘clean up’ CIDG

THE newly installed chief of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) has been ordered by the national police top commander to “clean up” the unit, as its role is crucial in maintaining the credibility of investigations and ensuring justice is served.

This was the order of Gen. Rommel Marbil, chief of the Philippine National Police, to Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III, the newly installed CIDG director.

Marbil said in a statement that initiating a full-scale internal cleansing was his primary directive to Torre, aimed at restoring CIDG’s integrity and rebuilding public confidence.

“There’s no room for complacency or misconduct within the CIDG. We must identify and address any wrongdoing, ensuring that the CIDG maintains its critical role in our law enforcement operations,” said Marbil.

“I expect swift and decisive action. Every member of the CIDG must be held accountable for their actions. The public deserves transparency, and we are committed to showing that the PNP stands firmly for the rule of law,” he added.

Torre, who is on track for promotion to a two-star general, was instrumental in the successful arrest of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, following an intense 16-day manhunt, as well as in the significant reorganization of the Davao City Police Office.

This directive is part of Marbil’s broader campaign for institutional reform within the PNP, focusing on strengthening investigative operations, expediting case resolutions, and fostering greater accountability and transparency across the organization.

Marbil said he expects Torre to implement sweeping reforms, including stricter personnel screening, enhanced training, and rigorous oversight of all operations to ensure adherence to the highest ethical standards.

He expressed confidence that under Torre’s leadership, the public will see a revitalized, more effective unit that will serve the public with honor and integrity. / TPM / SUNSTAR PHILIPPINES