Cebu City rushes to clear rotting waste from SRP by March 15

CEBU City officials are racing against a March 15, 2026, deadline to remove piles of rotting garbage from the South Road Properties (SRP). The move is a final effort to save the reputation of the city’s premier seaside hub for dining and tourism.

A crisis at the waterfront

The Department of Public Services (DPS) is currently scrambling to relocate a temporary trash site that has sparked a crisis for local businesses. Every day, Cebu City produces 600 tons of waste. After losing access to a disposal site in Consolacion, the City began using the SRP as a temporary holding area before hauling the trash 60 kilometers away to Aloguinsan.

This setup has created a lingering stench near the popular baywalk. DPS Head Paul Gelasque stated that the City plans to move operations to White Road in Barangay Inayawan as soon as a contract for a transfer station there is signed.

Impact on local businesses

The buildup of waste is threatening the economic health of one of the City’s biggest investments. Restaurant owners and developers at the SRP rely on the "fresh sea breeze" to attract customers, but the smell from nighttime operations is driving diners away.

Beyond the financial loss, the situation is ruining a rare public space where residents go to exercise and relax. Local entrepreneurs even sent an open letter to Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. expressing their frustration.

The business owners wrote that guests visit the baywalk to "enjoy the seaside view, relax and dine while experiencing the fresh sea breeze, but the strong odor has discouraged guests from staying longer or returning."

The group added, "This situation not only harms our business but also affects the experience of many Cebuanos and visitors who come to the baywalk to relax, exercise and enjoy the waterfront."

Shifting the burden

City officials admitted the current setup is a failure but argued they had no other choice. Gelasque explained the difficulty of the situation, saying, "Our hands and feet are already nailed down in this situation. We’re not saying that what we did is right, but we are looking for a way to solve the city’s garbage problem."

He noted that the odor peaks at night "when the trucks start collecting the garbage to take it and dump it in Aloguinsan."

To fix this, the City is returning to a known disposal area in Inayawan. Officials described the decision as a "lesser evil" because finding a site far from people has proven nearly impossible. If the White Road site is activated, the SRP will be banned from storing trash in the future.

The timeline for cleanout

The City has a strict two-stage plan to solve the problem:

• March 10 (Tuesday): Most of the waste must be removed.

• March 15: The site must be completely cleared.

Success depends on how quickly the Inayawan contract is finalized. The City Council is also reviewing the possible reopening of the Binaliw landfill to help lower the high costs of hauling trash across the province.

The coming days will determine if the SRP can return to being the clean, breezy destination residents and tourists expect. / CAV