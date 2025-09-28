Marching beside the masses: When celebrities refuse to stay silent

Celebrities stepping into activism challenge the long-standing notion that they should “just entertain.” On Sept. 21, 2025, simultaneous rallies filled the streets of Manila, Quezon City, Cebu, Bacolod, Iloilo and more, drawing in familiar names from film, television and music.

Their presence matters. In moments of political and social upheaval, celebrities bring with them the weight of visibility. Of course, critics argue that stars risk overstepping or diluting the seriousness of a cause. But in times of crisis, silence can appear as complicity. Speaking up shows that they are also citizens. Fans who might otherwise hesitate to engage with politics often find themselves moved by seeing their idols take a stand.

And with peak typhoon activity approaching, Pagasa has forecast up to 16 cyclones from Aug. to Dec. 2025, the call for accountability around flood control and infrastructure has grown louder.

Corruption in these sectors has long been a sore point, and celebrities are now using their platforms to amplify the demand for solutions.

Here’s what some of them had to say during the rallies:

Beatrice Luigi Gomez

Miss Universe Philippines 2021 and proud Cebuana Bea Gomez also stood shoulder to shoulder with protesters. On social media, she amplified the struggles of ordinary Filipinos, daily commutes, floods and low wages. Her caption cut straight to the point: “Tama na. Sobra na.”

Andrea Brillantes

Beloved by Gen Z and Gen Alpha, Andrea has long stressed the importance of youth engagement. In a March 2025 interview with CCM Productions, she underscored the role of young people in civic life, and she lived up to her words by marching with the crowd. Holding a placard that read, “Lahat ng korap, dapat managot,” Andrea embodied her generation’s call for justice.

It’s Showtime family

Some of the protest’s most viral clips came from Edsa, where Vice Ganda was seen with a megaphone, rallying the crowd: “Hindi natin kayang maging mabait sa kanila dahil mga walang hiya sila!” Anne Curtis held a placard declaring, “Manindigan, lumaban, makialam,” while Darren Espanto exclaimed, “Pagod na pagod na pagod na ang mga Pilipino.” They were joined by Ion Perez and Jackie Gonzaga, standing in solidarity with the masses.

The following Monday, “It’s Showtime” extended the message to its television audience. Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis, Karylle and more hosts appeared in coordinated white outfits with white ribbons tied to their wrists, subtle but unmistakable signs of support.

Donny Pangilinan

More than just a heartthrob, Donny has a lot to say when it comes to subjects that matter. Seen on the streets with a bold placard reading, “Ibalik niyo ang pera ng taumbayan,” he chanted in unison with the crowd against corruption. Later, on Instagram, he reinforced his message: “The shift has begun. Filipinos are awake.”

Catriona Gray

The queen continues to reign in the streets. Catriona Gray joined the rallies and shared photos on Instagram, captioned: “We will not be satisfied with theatrics, or empty promises.” Even years after her Miss Universe triumph, she shows that beauty queens can also be powerful voices for change.

Julia Barretto

Fresh from making headlines with her breakup statement regarding Gerald Anderson, Julia still made time to march. Even with a brand event lined up that same afternoon, she joined the protest with her brother Leon and mother Marjorie. Her presence proved that advocacy does not wait for perfect timing.

Nadine Lustre

Known for her outspoken streak, Nadine was also spotted at the rally blending in with the crowd. She wore a shirt emblazoned with the words: “Stop flooding us with corruption.” A simple statement, but one that hit directly at the heart of the protest.

Maris Racal

Maris Racal joined thousands of Filipinos expressing anger and frustration over alleged government anomalies. The actress was seen holding a microphone, demanding that politicians live up to their campaign promises. On Instagram, she echoed the crowd’s sentiments: “Serbisyo sa tao, huwag gawing negosyo.”